Creative Cauldron Presents Holiday Cabaret Series 2020

Every night through December 23rd Creative Cauldron is offering a live streamed, social distanced cabaret from DMV artists, almost all at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 dollars. There will be no in-person audiences, but some cabarets will be recorded for future viewing. All cabarets stream in multi-cam HD. When purchasing a ticket, your receipt includes an access link and unique passcode for secure viewing. Featuring standards, holiday classics, and originals, each cabaret has personalized holiday theme. Holiday cabarets stream December 13 - December 23rd via creativecauldron.org.

Holiday Cabarets will feature performances from:

JChris. Sunday, December 13, 2020 7:30 PM

Katherine Riddle & Ricky Drummond. Wednesday, December 16, 7:30 PM

Wood Van Meter. Thursday, December 17, 7:30 PM.

Wesley Diener "I Believe, I Remember." Friday, December 18, 7:30 PM.

Susan Derry "I Wish it So." Saturday, December 19, 7:30 PM.

Abby Middleton "With a Smile & a Song." (A Family Friendly Cabaret!) Sunday, December 20, 7:00 PM.*

Jimmy Mavrikes & Sarah Biddle "A Best Friends Reunion." Monday, December 21, 7:30 PM.

Nora Palka & Nathan Ellman-Bell. Tuesday, December 22, 7:30 PM.

Kanysha Williams. Wednesday, December 23, 7:30 PM.