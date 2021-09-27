Creative Cauldron Announces 2021-22 Theatrical Live Season in Falls Church

The 2021-22 Season "Reignite, Reimagine!" will mark Creative Cauldron's twelfth year producing and presenting live theater and music in Falls Church.

Producing Artistic Director, Laura Connors Hull, calls the season "a celebration of the resilience of our artistic community, both artists and patrons. We are thrilled to be back." The season includes a diverse range of programming for adults and families, including a world premiereThe Christmas Angel, by Bold New Works creators Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith, and Girls of Madison Street, a world premiere by Helen Hayes Outstanding Performer Iyona Blake. The season's theatrical offerings are complemented by live music throughout the year by two concert series: the "Passport to the World of Music" Festival and the Summer Cabaret Series.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948. Creative Cauldron offers a season pass option for performances throughout the season. Currently, all seating is socially distanced, masks are required for all patrons at all times, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for all patrons over 12.

Creative Cauldron's 2021-2022 Performance Season

Having Our Say

October 7 - October 29, 2021

Directed by Bryanda Minix

Starring Lisa Hill-Corley and Ayesis Clay

Play by Emily Mann adapted from the book by Sarah L. Delany and Amy L Delany with Amy Hill Hearth

Follow the real-life centenarian Delany sisters as they welcome you to into their home where they share 100 years of American history recounting fascinating events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. Press night: Saturday, October 9, 7:30 pm.

Aesop's Fables

November 5 - 21, 2021

Adapted by Laura Connors Hull

Directed by Laura Connors Hull and Will Stevenson

Music and Lyrics by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith

The lessons learned in Aesop's simple fables like The Ant and the Grasshopper, The Tortoise and the Hare, and the The Lion and the Mouse, have weathered the test of time. Our Learning

Theater crew bring them to life with a 21st century twist and their classic heart. Great for the whole family! Press night: Saturday, November 6, 7:30 pm.

The Christmas Angel

December 9 - 19, 2021

Bold New Works World Premiere

Directed and Adapted by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith

Music and Lyrics by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith

Based on a little-known 1910 novel by Abbey Farwell Brown, this tale about an elderly spinster and her heartwarming transformation into the Christmas spirit echo Dickens and the journey of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Our award-winning creative team, Conner and Smith, put their signature stamp on what is sure to become another classic Christmas show. Press night: Saturday, December 11, 7:30 pm.

Passport to the World of Music Concert Series

January 7 - February 5, 2022

Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau curate this popular season staple, a live music festival featuring some of the most talented and diverse musical artists in the DMV. Sell out performances and standing ovations are expected once again from this series that earned Creative Cauldron a WAMMIE nomination for best music venue. Press tickets available by request.

Girls of Madison Street

February 10 - March 6, 2022

Bold New Works World Premiere

Written and Directed by Iyona Blake

A tight-knit family of African American sisters confront hidden truths and well- kept secrets as they come together for their mother's funeral. Conflicts emerge, tensions flare, but they soon learn that the bonds of sisterhood know no bounds. A new play from Helen Hayes Award Winner Iyona Blake. Press night: Saturday, February 12, 7:30 pm.

The Adventures of Mr. Toad

March 18 - April 3, 2022

Directed by Laura Connors Hull

Adapted from The Wind in the Willows

Music and Lyrics by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith

Generations of children have roamed the countryside in the company of Rat, Mole, Toad, and Badger the immortal animal friends in The Wind and the Willows. Our Learning Theater ensemble brings this heartwarming and hilarious classic to life in a show that will capture the imaginations of young and old. Press night: Saturday, March 19, 7:30 pm.

Into the Woods

May 5 - 29, 2022

Directed by Matt Conner

Book by James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

With an imaginative book by James Lapine that skillfully intertwines the stories and characters from Grimm fairy tales, and a luscious score by Stephen Sondheim, this Tony Award-winning musical has become a timeless masterpiece. A baker and his wife wish for a child, Cinderella wishes to go to the King's Festival and Jack wishes to sell his cow, so into the woods they must go in search of their prize. Happily ever after eludes them, however, as they soon learn the tangled consequences of getting exactly what you wished for. Press night: Saturday, May 7, 7:30 pm.

Summer Concert & Cabaret Series

July 9 - August 28, 2022

Following the success of last year's outdoor, socially distanced, cabaret and concert series, Creative Cauldron will once again offer up a delightful array of performances by award-winning bands and talented musical theater professionals. There will be some summer nights to remember! Press tickets available by request.

Bold New Musical Voices Staged Readings

Throughout the the season, building on the success of our five year "Bold New Musicals for Intimate Stages" Initiative, with Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith, Creative Cauldron offers a series of live-streamed, professionally staged readings of new musicals written by women or women-identifying writers and composers. Audiences will play a critical role in shaping these new works for future production, by giving their feedback to writers after the readings.

Tickets for the 2021-2022 Season can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.