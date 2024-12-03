Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings BIG DUMB EYES Tour to Scope Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Nate Bargatze announced 66 dates for his 2025 BIG DUMB EYES WORLD TOUR that will include stops in North America, Europe, and The Middle East including a stop at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. with presale beginning Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. The new tour will include all new material with more dates to be announced soon.

Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records with more than 1.2 million tickets sold on his The Be Funny Tour. He is currently the #1 earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar’s recent report, and #12 in overall live tour tickets sales, putting him in the company of Coldplay, Madonna and U2.

Bargatze recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in one year. Bargatze hosted SNL for the first time in 2023.

This Fall, Nate will co-produce a holiday variety special with Lorne Michaels for CBS which will air 12/19. He also announced his new book from Grand Central Publishing, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, set to be published May 2025.

In 2023, Bargatze broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The next month, he also broke the record for tickets sold at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City – the highest amount ever sold by a comedian at the venue. In 2024 he broke 20 total arena records.

Nate’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

Bargatze was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label. He also recently performed two sold out shows at The Hollywood Bowl with Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 13 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the most appearances by any comedian. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden’s respective late-night shows.

In 2023, Bargatze unveiled Nateland Entertainment, a family friendly content company where he produces standup comedy specials, showcases, sketches, and scripted episodic content for film, television, podcasts, music and more.

Raised in Old Hickory, TN., Nate currently resides in Nashville, TN with his wife and daughter.

