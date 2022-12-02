Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Machine De Cirque And More Come To The Hylton Performing Arts Center Winter 2023

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this January and February 2023 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and American Roots Series, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.

Kicking off the new year at the Hylton Center, one of Hungary's oldest and most vibrant ensembles Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra visits with a radiant concert of musical masterpieces on January 22. Quebec City-based circus company Machine de Cirque swings by with a performance filled with exhilarating feats of juggling, balance, teeterboard, hand-to-hand acrobatics on February 4 and 5. The following weekend Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble make its Hylton Center debut with the company's award-winning ode to The Beatles' Pepperland on February 11. Concluding February's Hylton Presents performances is the radio-style production of Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom, presented by L.A. Theatre Works on February 26.

Family entertainment continues into the spring with the Hylton Family Series and Llama Llama Live presented by Bay Area Children's Theatre, based on the beloved children's book series by Anna Dewdney, on February 12.

The Hylton Center is pleased to carry on its American Roots Series with two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience on February 25. As an Artist-in-Residence, Simien will also work with the community through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the performance.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center website (HyltonCenter.org).

A full schedule of performances and events for January and February 2023 at the Hylton Center is below. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.

The most up-to-date details for how to plan your visit when attending performances at the Hylton Center are available on the Hylton Center website.

All performances and artists are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please visit HyltonCenter.org.