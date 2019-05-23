Barter Theatre To Rename And Dedicate Stage To Steve Smith & Family

Barter Theatre's Stage II will be renamed and dedicated to Steve and Debbie Smith and the Smith family on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8:00pm at the official opening night performance of Shrek The Musical at Gilliam Stage.

This landmark event, which will rename Barter Stage II as Barter's Smith Theatre, honors the substantial generosity of the Smith family to Barter Theatre for over 15 years.

"Every member of the Barter community has benefitted from the Smith family's commitment to this theatre," said Fielding Rolston, President of Barter's Board of Trustees. "We look forward to acknowledging their impact on our productions in Abingdon, as well as on Barter's outreach to schools and communities throughout the region."

The ceremony will include tributes to the Smiths by Barter Theatre's leadership and state elected officials, and the unveiling of a portrait created by nationally known portraiture artist James Tennison, to hang at Barter Theatre in honor of the family."

"Barter owes a great debt of gratitude to the support and donation of Steve and Debbie Smith and the Smith family for their significant donation of the old Food City headquarters, as well as their great leadership in supporting our programs," said Richard Rose, Barter's Producing Artistic Director. "They have been among the elite donors having the greatest impact on Barter over the last decade or more."

The dedication ceremony will be followed immediately by the opening night performance of Shrek The Musical. For tickets, please visit www.bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991.





