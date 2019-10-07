Barter Theatre Stages THE LOOPHOLE

"The Loophole" is a play based on a true story about two seemingly-innocent sisters from South Caroline who rob the U.S. Department of Defense of over $20 million dollars. The play gives an interesting look at the lengths people will go to justify doing something wrong.

Director Barrett Guyton says, "I think one of the coolest things about this play is that it's based on a real-life event. Darlene and Charlene were real people who stole over $20.5 million from the federal government! And, when caught, Charlene did blame it all on her (then deceased) sister to try to get away with the lightest sentence. Stacey Isom Campbell, the playwright, took this set up, and developed these characters from her imagination from there. She's really gone after exploring what would motivate these women to do this-and asks the question of us as to whether we'd do the same."

Barter Theatre works to make theatre an experience for everyone, so every show at Barter Theatre includes one open-captioning performance, to enhance the experience for anyone with hearing loss or hearing disabilities. An open-caption Performance of "The Loophole" will be available on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 2:00pm and Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8:00pm.

To purchase tickets, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991. Tickets start at just $20!





