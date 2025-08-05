BATHED IN THE NIGHT Sci-Fi Horror Short Heads to Chain and Richmond International Film Festivals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bathed in the Night, a sci-fi horror short created by and starring Sarah Seeds, is gaining momentum with upcoming screenings at two major festivals: the Chain Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m., and the Richmond International Film Festival in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, September 24 at 9:45 p.m.

Directed by Michael Pizzano, the short has already earned four festival laurels and sparked early development meetings for an expanded feature-length version. Set in a post-apocalyptic New York City ravaged by an alien virus, Bathed in the Night follows Alyx (played by Seeds), a woman surviving in complete isolation with only her cat for company—until a mysterious light draws her out into the ruins of the city.

Inspired by genre classics like I Am Legend, 28 Days Later, and The Last of Us, the film explores themes of survival, grief, and the longing for human connection. Audiences have praised Seeds’ emotionally resonant performance and the film’s moody, atmospheric style that blends horror with depth and nuance.

The feature-length adaptation will continue Alyx’s story as she ventures beyond the safety of solitude in search of a rumored sanctuary. “I want to show the roller-coaster of day-to-day life and how, even in the darkest times, we use our will to survive to keep us going,” said Seeds.