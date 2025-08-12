Ann Hampton Callaway Brings The Streisand Songbook To Virginia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will bring The Streisand Songbook to Virginia. The performances will take place on Septemebr 6 at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts and at The Tin Pan on September 7.

The Streisand Songbook - Platinum award winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the music of one of America's most powerful and enduring musical artists. Singing timeless classics from five decades of Barbra Streisand's multi-faceted career, Callaway crafts a loving musical portrait of the icon who began as a role model for her and evolved as a mentor, recording Ann's songs on six of her recent CD's, including "I've Dreamed Of You", the song that Streisand sang on her wedding day. In a night of soaring songs and stories, Callaway promises us a performance that not only celebrates the extraordinary career of Barbra Streisand, but also reminds us of "the way we were."

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Celebrity of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD." Callaway is a multi-Platinum Award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, "Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1," debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. For more info, go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.