1st Stage Awarded Grant from Community Foundation for Northern Virginia

1st Stage has been awarded a grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia as part of the 2025 Community Investment Funds cycle! This support will enable the company to continue advancing its mission to deliver support and resources to the region’s most talented artists, and make an even greater impact on the extraordinary work happening on our stages.

With the backing of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, the company will be able to expand on ongoing programming, deepen connections to audiences and artists alike, thrive as a beacon of artistic excellence, and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of the region.

The company will partner with the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia as they support organizations like ours that are making meaningful change in the community. In the coming weeks, we look forward to sharing more updates and progress with you. Together, we are creating a brighter future. We invite you to stay connected with us as we continue this important work. Visit our website at 1ststage.org for more updates.

