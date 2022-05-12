YOUR PARADISE Fiji Announces Lineup For Return To Mamanuca Islands

Over seven editions, Your Paradise Fiji has risen as one of the most coveted music destination events in the world, fostering a community of travelers in search of something more. This intimate journey into the heart of the Mamanuca Islands offers a living, breathing experience, always evolving to meet the needs of the global festival community. On December 10-16, Your Paradise will return with its most wide-reaching lineup and hand curated excursion to date.

Set amongst the pristine natural beauty of Fiji, Your Paradise's legacy is built off placing some of the world's most exciting artists in totally unique settings. The adventure flows between iconic day parties at the iconic mid-ocean Cloud 9 and Catamaran voyage, onwards to a private island beach club, and various beachside surprises around the event's two home resorts. Each night ends in triumph at Your Paradise's oceanfront mainstage, where artists and fans connect amidst one of the world's most beautiful sunsets.

Your Paradise's lineup remains a curatorial mixing pot including of the moment stars and underground torchbearers. This year's billing is topped by Brazilian melodic house hitmaker Vintage Culture, Anjunadeep icon Ben Böhmer, Belgian drum and bass producer Netsky, and supreme crate digger Cinthie.

The event's house music showcase continues with sets from UK house exports Heidi and Sam Divine, rising melodic expert Qrion, and the distinguished Jody Wisternoff. 4/4 stylings continue with Australian hellraisers Luude and Choomba, alongside Ibiza resident Doorly, future psychedelia duo The Illustrious Blacks, and WNBA star turned tastemaker DJ Liz Cambage.

Bass music will continue to soundtrack key moments at Your Paradise with Netsky being joined by UK DnB legend Sub Focus and bass house kingpin Holy Goof.

Your Paradise welcomes a new live element in 2022 with outlier performances from Australia surf-rock trio Skegss and electropop quartet Pirra.

This immersive programming comes in addition to all of the first-rate activities the island resort has in store like snorkeling and scuba diving, surf trips to the world renowned Cloudbreak, and cultural tours allowing guests to experience local Fijian culture. Attendees can also jump into various yoga and meditation offerings throughout the week, aligned with the greater purpose of providing rejuvenation in addition to peak dancefloor moments.

Furthering its connection with its local community and habitat, Your Paradise has become an official member of The Mamanuca Environment Society of Fiji (MES), a non-profit organization founded by local businesses and communities to champion and support environmental protection of the Mamanuca area of Fiji's west coast. This partnership aims to educate Your Paradise attendees about environmental issues impacting the local habitat, and to instigate action on the ground through volunteer programs and workshops. As part of the event program guests will be able to participate in a number of paid wellness add-ons with the proceeds donated to the MES and encouraged to join Your Paradise staff and volunteers in carbon offset activities, including mangrove tree planting. The goal of this newly created programming is for every guest to leave the event with a newfound awareness of the fragility of this beautiful part of the world.

Space is very limited at Your Paradise with only 600 spots total. Do not miss your chance to immerse yourself in one of the world's most iconic music-travel experiences.

