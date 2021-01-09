VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of The Court Theatre's JERSEY BOYS

There are only four actresses in The Court Theatre's Production of Jersey Boys but they sure play a lot of characters! Get a sneak a peek at some of their favourite costumes in a new behind the scenes video.

Performances run 21 November 2020 - 30 January 2021.

Everyone knows their sound - but do you know their story? From humble beginnings on the streets of New Jersey, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons became one of the biggest bands in the world - but almost lost it all.

The winner of four Tony Awards and a pop-culture phenomenon, Jersey Boys is a global sensation, packed full of musical hits including Sherry; Big Girls Don't Cry and Can't Take My Eyes Off You.

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Directed by Stephen Robertsona

Musical Direction by Richard Marrett

