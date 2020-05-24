Royal New Zealand Ballet Company Rehearses on Zoom; Hopes to Return to Performing Soon

According to RNZ, The Royal New Zealand Ballet Company is hoping to begin touring the country again in a few months.

The company has been rehearsing over Zoom to ensure they stay on top of their game during the lockdown.

Then, when they were able to rehearse together again, they made sure to practice social distancing and even split the company in two parts for rehearsals.

Executive director Lester McGrath said the best-case scenario allows the company to put on a national tour of Venus Rising in seven centres from 20 August. The show was originally scheduled for May and June.

"We might get to a safe level to operate again, but then there's a lead time of between six weeks and six months before we turn that around," he said.

Listen to the full interview on RNZ here.

