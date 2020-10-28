Olga Shanina Makes New Zealand Debut This Weekend

The concert will be held at St Stephen’s Anglican Church at 4pm on Sunday.

Russian performer Olga Shanina will make her New Zealand debut in Marton on Sunday, Stuff reports.

Shanina has starred in operas such as Rigoletto, Carmen, The Merry Widow and La Traviata. She has won international singing competitions and given recitals in countries including China, Japan, Finland, France, Germany, Belgium, Holland and Kazakhstan.

This concert was originally set for March, but was postponed due to COVID-19. It will now be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church at 4pm on Sunday.

Programmes - adults $20, seniors-students $15 - will be on sale at the door on November 1.

