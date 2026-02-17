The Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts Returns This Month

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts will run from Feb. 24 through March 15, 2026, showcasing a broad programme of theatre, dance, music, and other performances in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington). The 40th anniversary edition of the festival will take place at multiple venues throughout the city, with performances staged at theatres including the St James Theatre, The Opera House and Michael Fowler Centre, as well as other sites across the region. The festival is scheduled to feature work by New Zealand and international artists, including dance, theatre and interdisciplinary events, and is a major biennial celebration of live arts in Aotearoa.

Held every two years since 1986, Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts (ANZFA) celebrates performance in all its forms. For 40 years, it has delivered captivating acts that have helped cement Wellington as a centre for creative excellence. The diverse festival programme delivers music, theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, and more.

For the 2026 festival programme, co-directors Tama Waipara and Dolina Wehipeihana have cast the net wide with nods to the past and future. "This Festival is a place to hui tahi, to gather, share, experience and access the very best ngā toi, our arts, culture and creativity, together,” says Dolina.

‘GLORIA — A Triple Bill’ honours renowned New Zealand choreographer and dancer, Douglas Wright. Debuted at the 1992 festival, the epic work involves The New Zealand Dance Company, Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and Voices New Zealand. Experience world-class artistry as platinum-selling artist Ron Ruha premieres new waiata with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. ‘TEIWA’ is described as a supernatural performance of tribal futurism.

The festival’s programme includes a range of performing arts experiences. Scheduled highlights include contemporary dance and theatre productions, orchestral collaborations, and multidisciplinary works presented across days and evenings through the festival period. Several featured works — such as world-class dance pieces and ensemble performances — are set to draw audiences, and the festival’s organisers promote Wellington’s role as a cultural centre during the event’s three-week run. Festival organisers also provide resources and support for accessibility, with specific shows offering audio description, relaxed performances, and other inclusive services.