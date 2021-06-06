NZ Symphony Orchestra Announces Upcoming 'Relaxed Concerts'

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has announced a series of upcoming 'relaxed concerts.'

NZSO Relaxed Concerts are for audiences who may feel uncomfortable in a traditional concert environment. This concert is particularly suited to people with autism or sensory, communication or learning disabilities. There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement during the performance. Lighting effects are minimal and a 'chill out' space is available.

Once the performance has finished, patrons will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the musicians and their instruments in the foyer at each of the venues.

If you would like more information, email settingupcamp@nzso.co.nz or visit nzso.co.nz/relaxed-concerts

The lineup is as follows:

North Shore

Wednesday 9 Jun - FULL

Bruce Mason Centre, North Shore

Manukau

Thursday 10 Jun - FULL

Vodafone Events Centre, BNZ Theatre, Manukau

Dunedin

Friday, 24 Sep, 12:30pm

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin

Learn more at https://www.nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/setting-up-camp-2021/nzso-relaxed-concert