Matt Harvey Brings JUST FOR FUNNY to Wellington Fringe 2020

Award winning writer, comedian and storyteller Matt Harvey (Fairy bread comedy, Live on Bowen, The Leak, Quiz night) is presenting his show, just for funny at Cavern club, as part of Wellington Fringe Festival.

After touring shows at the 2018 Melbourne Fringe Festival, 2019 Fringe World (Perth), and Adelaide Fringe, 2018 Fringe at the edge of the world (Hobart), Matt is bringing this hilarious collection of comedy and news to the stage once more.

Matt has watched thousands of hours of comedy all so he can present you a slew of the best mystery guests you haven't yet heard of. Take the guesswork out of seeing new shows.

The Just For Funny showcase, the finest live comedy-showcase-podcast you'll watch this festival. Take a chance on us and maybe win some free tickets to other shows.

Previous shows have included award winners, international comedians, RAW Comedy

winners, five-star comedians, comedy writers and even a comedian or two who have done some impressive TV spots (QI, Comedy Central, BBC, Mad as Hell, Good Az Friday and Comedy Up Late, Tonightly).





