BWW Review: FIRST DATE at Dolphin Theatre Onehunga

Dolphin Theatre's "First Date" was well received by almost full houses over the weekend. This musical comedy which plays on the fascination of 'what's going to happen next' on a blind date has a light hearted tongue-in-cheek storyline with great music.

Director Maryanne Rushton brings a wealth of musical theatre experience and knowledge. Her skills are well reflected in this show.

The cast are all on stage almost all of the time and there's a requirement to play multi-roles with quick costume changes. Characters and costumes are quickly changed and delivery is on par. Credit to the performers who do not miss a beat.

Navigating their way through the awkwardness of a blind date; where the quest for love is a combo of hopeful anticipation and the crushing reality of rejection Aaron (Jeremy Downing) and Casey (Kristen Paulse) to and fro - entering each other's zone, testing the water, retreating and retaliating, back and forth in a dance of 'lurve'. They're great. They illuminate their characters fully infiltrating them and then there's the bonus of their great singing.

Bridie Dixon is no stranger to Auckland theatre and it's always a pleasure to see her. She's takes on her multiple roles like the proverbial hand in a well fitting glove, slipping in and out of 7 characters with ease. Abbie Parsons also slips in and out of multi-roles with a 'who's that' x factor which is certainly befitting as she has the challenge of playing 'Google' - she more than rises to the occasion.Griffin Jenkins is a multi-talent. Known for his expert musical direction it was a treat to see him on stage again. His timing is perfect and his quips superb. 'I'd Order Love' was being hummed in the car on the way home. Cameron Brooks is a first timer on stage, having been involved in set building and as a musician. The move to the spotlight was certainly a good one.We're fortunate that Karlo Valdez has developed a love for theatre as he's good at it. Looking forward to seeing more of him in the future.

I'm a huge fan of having the band on stage whenever possible and this was cleverly managed due to great set design. Accolades to Erin Fagan and musicians.

Backing vocalists and mime actors Tori Roberts, Jonathon Leung and Jahaan Nordien complete the onstage presence and they support the story superbly.

This show doesn't lend itself to a lot of choreography but what there is meets the great standard that Rebekkah Schoonbeek-Berridge is known for.

If you're looking to beat the mid-winter blues (of course you are!) and you are over 13 then get along and see this for a much needed laugh, a dollop of romance and some fabulous singing.

First Date

Dolphin Theatre

Spring Street

Onehunga

14-29 June

Bookings: https://securepayments.dolphintheatre.org.nz/

R13 ADULT THEMES





