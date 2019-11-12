The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans Will Present PERIOD OF ADJUSTMENT

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be producing Period of Adjustment, a play concerning two couples smashed together in one house on Christmas Eve-and nobody's getting what they want for Christmas, it seems. The dark comedy will be presented at the Lower Depths Theatre on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans running December 6-21.

The plot of the comedy is centered on Ralph Bates-a disgruntled husband left alone at his home on Christmas by his deeply upset wife. His skulking is interrupted when his friend George pulls into his driveway, newly married. To Ralph's surprise, George peels off as soon as he arrives, having deposited his new bride Isabel on the front steps. Isabel enters the Bates home and begins to unwind her marital woes to Ralph, and they commiserate while each waits for their own spouse to return. Once George does come back, the house turns into a powder keg! John Lavin stars as Ralph and the play features Sonia Rose Arredondo as Isabel, Matt Story as George, Mia Frost as Dorothea Bates, and special appearances by John Wettermark and Big Easy Award Winner Tracey Collins as Dorothea's parents-a pair of uppity dairy moguls.

At the helm of this show about marriage are Ryan and Lizzie Bruce-a married couple themselves, and co-directors of the production. Making their TWTC directing debut, they say of the show, "We're thrilled to be working with our talented cast and creative team on the darkly comedic landscape of William's Christmas tale. Williams takes us abruptly from laughter to tears and back again as we face the harrowing and heartwarming exploration of marriage, mishaps, intimate wartime bonds, poor communication skills, trauma, holiday cheer, and the quest for a dignified life."

"Set in the late 1950s, the play promises to be a sort of Yuletide Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolfe, but by Tennessee Williams-and a dash of Promises, Promises. If that all sounds complicated and zany, trust us-it is. Just like family holidays. We can't wait to share it with the community!" Says TWTC Co-Artistic Director Augustin J Correro.

Period of Adjustment marks the first production by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans in its professional residency at Loyola University New Orleans.





