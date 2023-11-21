The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's Annual Online Auction Open For Bidding

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is hosting its annual "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," an online auction November 20 - December 2. The two-week auction is an annual fundraiser in preparation for the upcoming Festival in March. The organization has curated over 100 items to suit just about anyone's holiday gift list. Donors have given gift cards for dining, hotel stays, spa treatments, artwork, home decor, museum memberships, event tickets, book bundles, and shopping trips, plus some unique items for the literary-minded. The auction is also a way to promote local businesses and nonprofits.

Highlights include:

One of a kind hand-jeweled Muses shoe with a Mardi Gras Bead Tree theme, including items referencing Tennessee Williams' plays.

Brunch at Criollo with actor/writer Jacob Storms, who will play a young Tennessee Williams at the 2024 Festival.

Faberge Egg Wine Stopper.

Personal Painted Portrait by artist TIMOTHY CUMMINGS.

Private tour of The Historic New Orleans Collection by its President/CEO.

A chance to be a judge at the Festival's popular Stella Shout, plus VIP party on the balcony.

Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine & More.

TWFest 2024 VIP Passes and two nights' stay at the Hotel Monteleone.

Manuscript consultation with author C. Morgan Babst.

Custom Handmade Hat from Nelson Hat Co.

Dinner at Tennessee Williams' table at Galatoire's.

Dining at Criollo's Le Petit Chef, featuring an immersive dining experience led by a whimsical animated 3D character who appears right on your plate.

Bidding on over 100 items is open from November 20 - December 2 (closing at 8 pm CT) at https://onecau.se/twfest

For more on the 2024 Festival, March 20 - 24, visit www.tennesseewilliams.net