TWFestival Announces 'Menagerie Of Holiday Gifts' Auction

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's annual online auction, "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," (November 18 - December 7) features over 100 gift items for all ages, interests, and budgets. Avoid the holiday shopping lines and bid with ease via mobile device, laptop, or computer! Check out unique items from local businesses, including jewelry, artwork, hotel stays, VIP experiences, theater packages, gift certificates, and more!

Featuring items such as:

VIP experience and serving as a judge of the Stella Shouting Contest at the end of the March 2020 Festival

Hotel stays from Hotel Monteleone, NOPSI Hotel, Ace Hotel, Pontchartrain Hotel, Bourbon Orleans, Hotel Peter and Paul, and the Royal Frenchman Hotel & Bar

Dining from Bywater American Bistro, Ralph Brennan Restaurants, Acme Oyster House, Desi Vega's Steakhouse, and more

Passes to NOLA experiences like the Zurich Classic, NOLA Bulls, Afternoon Tea at Windsor Court Hotel, and Ruby Slipper Biscuit Making Class

Collection of the Tennessee Williams literary canon from New Direction Publishing

Passes to theater performances with Southern Rep, NOLA Project, Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane, and The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

French Quarter Tour Excursions with Friends of Cabildo and New Orleans Secrets Tours

Luxury Gift Baskets from Piety and Desire Chocolates, Aunt Sally's Praline Shop, and Bellegarde Bakery

Mardi Gras party at a private home on St. Charles Avenue

The auction opens at 9 am CST November 18 and closes at 8 pm CST December 7. Shop with convenience and support the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's programming and educational outreach programs. Let the bidding begin! https://bidpal.net/twfest Just for registering and bidding at least once, you'll be entered into a drawing for a collection of books from Pelican Publishing. The 2020 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is March 25-29, 2020. Full line-up of authors and special guests coming soon!





