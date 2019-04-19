THE FAB FOUR: The Ultimate Tribute To The Beatles Announced At L'Auberge Casino Baton Rouge

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring their world-class stage show to the L'Auberge Casino Event Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 20th at 8:00 pm. It's a not-to-be-missed show that will surprise, delight, and reignite Beatlemania for loyal Beatle fans throughout Greater Baton Rouge.

The Fab Four are a troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer their audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't stop there. In addition to offering concertgoers impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals, The Fab Four spark that Beatles Magic that transports audiences right back to the 1960s.

Chris Loomis at SoCal Music Today expressed the sentiments of many when he said this about the band: "The Fab Four create a show that makes it sound and feel like you are actually watching The Beatles perform. Any Beatles fan must experience The Fab Four's live show as you will certainly walk away in awe and immediately want to see them again as soon as possible."

Based in the Los Angeles area, The Fab Four have toured extensively since their founding in 1997 -- performing at hundreds of venues throughout the U.S. and in many countries across the globe, including Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil -- where they've skillfully recreated the Beatles' music multiple thousands of times, yet always conveying a freshness and excitement that audiences love.

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, the group has earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

One feature that makes The Fab Four unique among Beatles tribute bands is the not-so-simple fact that the four band members play all their own music live. This is just one more factor that gives their performances an energy and immediacy that backing tracks and sequencers can't. Considering the complexity of the Beatles' later work and the fact that it was never intended to be performed live, what The Fab Four do onstage is phenomenal. Without a "fifth Beatle" anywhere in sight to make their job easier, these four highly accomplished musicians recreate all the sounds of an incredibly diverse catalog of Beatles and post-Beatles tunes 100-percent live and in real time -- and their technical precision, musical artistry, and onstage chemistry make every concert a stunning performance!

Kent Kotal at Forgotten Hits is pretty straightforward in his assessment of The Fab Four. He states it simply: "There are LOTS of Beatles tribute bands out there ... and we've probably seen dozens of them over the years ... but we have NEVER seen a band SO dedicated to getting things right as these guy[s]. Every move, every mannerism, every little nuance ... the fun way they present the music on stage and the confidence they have in themselves to perform it flawlessly in the process."

Since The Fab Four are a West Coast band, based in L.A., and they tour year-round, Louisiana Beatle fans won't want to miss this performance -- one night only -- at the L'Auberge Casino Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Avenue in Baton Rouge at 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Show info and tickets are available online at https://www.lbatonrouge.com/entertainment/shows-and-events/the-fab-four--the-ultimate-tribute/ while they last. For further info about the show, concertgoers can call the box office at (225) 215-7777. Learn more about The Fab Four by visiting their website at http://TheFabFour.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You