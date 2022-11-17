Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8

Quin portrayed "Eddie Munson" in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series.

Nov. 17, 2022  

British actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed "Eddie Munson" in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," will make his first U.S. convention appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The London native is also well-known for supporting roles in Overlord (2018) and the BBC series "Dickensian" as well as a guest appearance on the hit "Game of Thrones."

Quinn has also gained notice for a role in the BBC series "LES MISERABLES" (2019) and the mini-series "Catherine the Great" (2019).

Quinn's addition comes on the heels of the recent announcement of a standout celebrity guest roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans that includes legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend. The event will feature a featured lineup of celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors, exhibitors, compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more.

Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are on sale at http://www.fanexponeworleans.com, with individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Package available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Additional guests, exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.



