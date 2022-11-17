STRANGER THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup, January 6-8

British actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed "Eddie Munson" in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," will make his first U.S. convention appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 6-8, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The London native is also well-known for supporting roles in Overlord (2018) and the BBC series "Dickensian" as well as a guest appearance on the hit "Game of Thrones."

Quinn has also gained notice for a role in the BBC series "LES MISERABLES" (2019) and the mini-series "Catherine the Great" (2019).

Quinn's addition comes on the heels of the recent announcement of a standout celebrity guest roster at FAN EXPO New Orleans that includes legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend. The event will feature a featured lineup of celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors, exhibitors, compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more.

