Jun. 13, 2019  
Rivertown Opens Regional Premiere of FROZEN, JR. Tonight

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is here at Rivertown Theaters for its regional premiere! The enchanting Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

FROZEN JR. PRINCIPALS CAST:

  • Elsa - Gabrielle Treas
  • Anna - Savannah Fouchi
  • Kristoff- Elliot Derbes
  • Olaf- Christian Courtade
  • Sven- Will Cooling
  • Young Anna - Lyla Dobson
  • Young Elsa- Maddie St. Pierre

ALL TICKET PRICES: $15.00 (plus $2 processing fee)

BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.



