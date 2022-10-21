Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NatPhil Presents Megan Hilty, Michael Maliakel, and Luke Hawkins in November

Performances run November 4 at Strathmore and November 6 at Capital One Hall.

Oct. 21, 2022  
NatPhil Presents Megan Hilty, Michael Maliakel, and Luke Hawkins in November

The National Philharmonic (NatPhil) puts the spotlight on some of the best and brightest talents working today with Broadway's Brightest Lights (November 4 at Strathmore and November 6 at Capital One Hall). Under the direction of NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier, Broadway diva Megan Hilty is joined by Michael Maliakel and Luke Hawkins to perform hits and beloved songs straight from Broadway. From Gershwin to Lerner and Loewe, Kander and Ebb to Sondheim, this pops program will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $19 and are available at nationalphilharmonic.org. Kids 17 and under can attend NatPhil performances for free through the All Kids. All Free. All the Time. initiative.

Health and Safety Protocols

Patrons are no longer asked to show proof of vaccination to enter our venues, but we encourage everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters.

At this time, patrons are encouraged to wear masks in the venue and through the duration of NatPhil performances. The mask policy may vary by performance. For the safety of our NatPhil family, please stay home if you feel sick or present any of the symptoms of COVID-19. For the latest safety protocols, please visit nationalphilharmonic.org/safety.



