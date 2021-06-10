Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Names Anwar Nasir as Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra announced today that Anwar Nasir-a celebrated leader at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl, Omaha Symphony, and Atlanta Ballet and a coveted speaker at national arts and music conferences-has been named the organization's next Executive Director, effective July 19.

"We are thrilled to have Anwar join the LPO, bringing with him an impressive track record of audience development and a bold vision for the orchestra's role in the community," stated Board President Dwight McGhee. "The LPO has found creative ways to keep the music playing over the last year, and we were looking for an equally creative leader to take us into the future. Anwar's artistic imagination and entrepreneurial spirit make him the right choice for the LPO."

In his new role, Nasir will ensure the fulfillment of the LPO's longstanding mission to transform people and communities through music, while helping to craft the next stage in the organization's growth. With the LPO's collaborative governance model, he will work closely with the musicians, Board of Directors, Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, and staff to deepen organizational capacity, attract resources and funding, and ensure ongoing relevance and sustainability. His overarching goal will be to make the LPO's artistic and education programs more visible and impactful to the broader community. Nasir will accomplish this by cultivating relationships with local artists and institutions; embracing New Orleans art forms; and expanding access to the orchestra through new media projects.

"The LPO is one of the crown jewels of the Greater New Orleans area. It has proven to be innovative and resilient from its inception and continues to expand its relationship to the community it serves," said Nasir. "It is my hope that we can amplify that energy and find new ways to bring music to people near and far. I could not be more honored to join Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto and the LPO's musicians, staff, and board in one of America's most musical cities."

A Philadelphia native, Nasir comes to Louisiana from Omaha where he currently serves as Chief Revenue and Advancement Officer for the Omaha Symphony. His tenure with the Omaha Symphony is highlighted by the organization's first creative rebrand in more than a decade, increases in paid capacity and revenue, the launch of a centennial anniversary season, and the introduction of a new music director. Nasir brings nearly 15 years of experience in arts administration, having previously held management positions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl, Atlanta Ballet, and Philadelphia Workforce Development Corporation.

As the LPO's new Executive Director, Nasir will join a dynamic team of professional administrators and 67 full-time musicians whose dedication makes possible more than 120 performances a year, as well as high-quality free or low-cost education and community engagement activities.

"In the last year, the LPO has been extraordinarily imaginative and next season will be no different as we musically celebrate those who dream and those who blaze new trails-from local cultural legends to international musical giants," shared Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto. "From the first time we spoke, Anwar impressed me as a fearless leader who possesses both of those qualities, and I am looking forward to partnering with him as we continue to reimagine the LPO's connections to the community for an exciting new era."

The LPO's 2021-2022 season opens with a digital festival starting September 10 and a free, in-person community concert on October 19, marking the first time that the full orchestra will be together since March 2020. Continuing to safely offer in-person performances under pandemic restrictions, Music at the Museum resumes on October 21 and concerts at the Orpheum Theater return on November 4. Highlights of the new season include Beethoven's Violin Concerto, Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony, Coleridge-Taylor's Suite from Hiawatha, Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale, Marsalis' Fiddler's Tale, a co-presentation of Act I of Wagner's Die WalkÃ¼re with New Orleans Opera, and works by LPO Creative Partner Courtney Bryan. Artists in residence include violinist Aubree Oliverson, pianist Anne Marie McDermott, and soprano Helga Davis , and collaborators include local band Tank and the Bangas. Subscriptions to the 2021-2022 season are available now at lpomusic.com

About Anwar Nasir

Anwar Nasir (he/him/his) is currently the Chief Revenue and Advancement Officer for the Omaha Symphony. He establishes the vision and strategy for relationship management and leads the public relations and revenue generation teams for the organization. During his tenure, he has helped the organization launch its first creative rebrand in more than a decade, retool its subscription packages to increase paid capacity, launch a centennial anniversary season, and introduce a new music director. To reach audiences beyond live performances, the organization has committed to creating video and digital content, including its first-ever primetime network broadcast with Home for the Holidays and the launch of the Omaha Symphony app.

Anwar has been named an emerging leader in the arts and culture space by the League of American Orchestras and Arts for LA. He serves as co-chair for the League of American Orchestras Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion working group for staff of color and the Professional Development Committee of the International Ticketing Association and has been selected to the Tessitura Network's inaugural Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion Advisory Committee. He is also the co-founder of the Black Arts Leadership Alliance, formed to support African Americans in pursuing and developing careers in arts management.

In October 2018, the League of American Orchestras selected Anwar as one of 12 for its prestigious, year-long Emerging Leaders Program (ELP). The ELP is widely considered the orchestra field's premier program for cultivating the potential of rising professionals. Through collaboration across a national cohort, industry-specific leadership projects, and dynamic mentoring from top industry professionals, members of the ELP shape and influence the orchestra world as it evolves to meet changing needs and audiences.

An in-demand speaker, Anwar has presented at several national and international conferences with topics as diverse as integrating technology in customer experience, IDEA topics (inclusion, diversity, equity, and access), data-backed decision making, patron acquisition and retention, social media, and professional development/career transitions.

Anwar is a former professional dancer and is a graduate of Syracuse University with a degree in communication and rhetorical studies. The Philadelphia native has held leadership positions with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl, Atlanta Ballet, and Philadelphia Workforce Development Corporation.

He has also completed management training programs through the League of American Orchestras' Essentials of Orchestra Management program and the Georgia Center for Nonprofit's certification of Nonprofit Organization Management.