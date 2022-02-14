Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
Featuring new music by Mason Bates, Gabriela Lena Frank, Zhou Long, and Gabriella Smith, plus more.
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has announced details for its upcoming 2022-23 season, set to begin on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a world premiere LPO commission of a new work by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Juan Pablo Contreras. The LPO's 32nd season will be the final of Carlos Miguel Prieto's tenure as Music Director since he joined the orchestra in 2005. He has been a vital part of the revitalization of the arts in New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina.
"When I first joined the LPO in 2005 who could have predicted what a joy it would be to make music with some of the most talented musicians in our community. I knew that I was now a part of a dynamic, forward thinking, and musically talented family," said Prieto. "I am honored that this has been my musical home for so many years. Next season will be one of joy and celebration and I hope to see you there."
The 2022-23 season will feature an array of programming including the Orpheum Session Classical Series, Holiday Concerts, Family Concert Series, and Music at the Museum Chamber Series as well as the highly anticipated annual parks concerts set to return to City Park, Lafreniere Park, and the Mandeville Lakefront. The LPO is also thrilled to announce the creation of a new and exciting Happy Hour series, which will feature a shorter, more intimate late afternoon or early evening concert experience.
Next season, the LPO will be highlighting the masters with works by Mahler (his Titan symphony), Beethoven, Debussy, Ravel, Haydn, and Shostakovich while also performing fresh works by Juan Pablo Contreras, Gabriela Lena Frank, Gabriella Smith, Zhou Long and more.
The orchestra will also invite some of the best and brightest guests next season including LPO favorite Philippe Quint for The Violins of Hope program that will celebrate the resilience of the human spirit over evil and hatred. Leading Tchaikovsky's 6th and Respighi's Fountains of Rome is Matthew Kraemer. Making their LPO debuts are guest conductors Vinay Parameswaran (Dvořák 8 and Florence Price), Rei Hotada (Scheherazade), Kalena Bovell (Sibelius No. 2), and Robert Moody (Pictures at an Exhibition).
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Orpheum Sessions: Mahler No. 1
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Experience the cracks of thunder and lightning as Mahler's "Titan" Symphony anchors the start of the LPO's 32nd Season. Opening the concert will be a world premiere LPO commission of a new work by Latin Grammy nominated composer Juan Pablo Contreras and a Southeast U.S. Premiere of Paquito D'Rivera's Concierto Venezolano played by Pacho Flores.
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Orpheum Sessions: Ravel & Debussy
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor | Jorge Federico Osorio, Piano
The sounds of romance, heroism, and adventure will fill the Orpheum Theater for a night of Ravel & Debussy. Debussy's sets the program to sail with his anti-symphony La Mer. The best of Ravel will be on display with the rarely performed Daphnis et Chloe suite along with his Piano Concerto for the Left Hand played brilliantly by frequent LPO collaborator Jorge Federico Osorio. The orchestra will build for the finale as Ravel's Bolero brings everyone together.
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Orpheum Sessions: Violins of Hope
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor | Philippe Quint, violin
Music of survival, music of perseverance, music of hope! The Violins of Hope is a collection of violins and other instruments that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The music of Copland, Korngold, Chaplin, and Shostakovich will honor the legacy of those loved and lost.
Thursday, April 7, 2023
Orpheum Sessions: Beethoven 7
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Music Director, Carlos Miguel Prieto, leads the LPO in this celebration of the genius of Beethoven! Experience a night of drama, passion, energy and excitement. His Egmont incidental music is some of the most powerful and original music Beethoven ever wrote. And his seventh symphony will leave you with an unrivaled feeling of joy.
2022-23 LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC FULL ORCHESTRAL SEASON
ORPHEUM SESSION 01 - Mahler No. 1
September 15, 2022
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Juan Pablo Contreras: New Commission
Kodaly: Dances of Galánta
Mahler: Symphony No. 1
ORPHEUM SESSION 02 - Fountains of Rome and Tchaikovsky 6
September 22, 2022
Matthew Kraemer, Conductor
Gabriela Lena Frank: Concertino Cusqueño
Respighi: Fountains of Rome
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, Op. 74 in B minor
ORPHEUM SESSION 03 - Pictures at an Exhibition
October 13, 2022
Robert Moody, Conductor
Christopher Theofanidis: Rainbow Body
Mason Bates: Liquid Interface
Mussorgsky/(Orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition
ORPHEUM SESSION 04 - Ravel & Debussy
October 27, 2022
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Jorge Federico Osorio, Piano
Debussy: La Mer
Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2
Ravel: Bolero
ORPHEUM SESSION 05 - Dvořák Symphony No. 8
November 10, 2022
Vinay Parameswaran, Conductor
Gabriella Smith: Field Guide
Florence Price: Symphony No. 4
Dvořák: Symphony No. 8
Holiday Spectacular
December 3, 2022
The festive Holiday Spectacular returns to the Orpheum with all your holiday favorites! The LPO and guests present an exciting holiday program with a few musical surprises.
ORPHEUM SESSION 06 - Classical Christmas
December 15, 2022
Experience the glory of the Messiah alongside the holiday's greatest classical music.
ORPHEUM SESSION 07 - Britten, & Elgar
January 12, 2023
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Mollie Pate, Horn
Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings
Elgar: Symphony No. 1
ORPHEUM SESSION 08 - The Violins of Hope
January 26, 2023
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Philippe Quint, violin
Copland: Billy the Kid
Korngold: Violin Concerto
Chaplin: The Kid Fantasy
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1
ORPHEUM SESSION 09 - Haydn's The Seasons
March 2, 2023
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Haydn: Die Jahreszeiten "The Seasons"
ORPHEUM SESSION 10 - Scheherazade
March 16, 2023
Rei Hotoda, Conductor
Zhou Long: The Rhyme of Taigu
Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra
Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
ORPHEUM SESSION 11 - Sibelius No. 2
March 30, 2023
Kalena Bovell, Conductor
Nielsen: Helios Overture, op. 17
Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, op.33a
Sibelius: Symphony No. 2, op 43 in D Major
ORPHEUM SESSION 12 - Beethoven 7
April 20, 2023
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Beethoven: Egmont incidental music, Op. 84
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
ORPHEUM SESSION 13 - Season Finale & Gala
May 20, 2023
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Ginastera: Estancia Suite
Chavez: Sinfonia India
Copland: Symphony No. 3
How to Subscribe
Six concert packages start at $138 and are available for purchase now. Subscriptions may be purchased online at lpomusic.com/subscribe. Patron Services representatives are available Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. by calling 504-523-6530 or by emailing patron.services@lpomusic.com.
Community and Educational Programs:
In addition to these performance opportunities, the LPO's community and education programs continue to reach thousands of New Orleanians of all ages, including Early Explorer arts integration programs for the public schools, Soul Strings music therapy sessions, Music for Life training programs, Louisiana Music Education Association tutorial videos, Virtual Field Trips, and much more.