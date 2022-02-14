Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has announced details for its upcoming 2022-23 season, set to begin on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a world premiere LPO commission of a new work by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Juan Pablo Contreras. The LPO's 32nd season will be the final of Carlos Miguel Prieto's tenure as Music Director since he joined the orchestra in 2005. He has been a vital part of the revitalization of the arts in New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina.

"When I first joined the LPO in 2005 who could have predicted what a joy it would be to make music with some of the most talented musicians in our community. I knew that I was now a part of a dynamic, forward thinking, and musically talented family," said Prieto. "I am honored that this has been my musical home for so many years. Next season will be one of joy and celebration and I hope to see you there."

The 2022-23 season will feature an array of programming including the Orpheum Session Classical Series, Holiday Concerts, Family Concert Series, and Music at the Museum Chamber Series as well as the highly anticipated annual parks concerts set to return to City Park, Lafreniere Park, and the Mandeville Lakefront. The LPO is also thrilled to announce the creation of a new and exciting Happy Hour series, which will feature a shorter, more intimate late afternoon or early evening concert experience.

Next season, the LPO will be highlighting the masters with works by Mahler (his Titan symphony), Beethoven, Debussy, Ravel, Haydn, and Shostakovich while also performing fresh works by Juan Pablo Contreras, Gabriela Lena Frank, Gabriella Smith, Zhou Long and more.

The orchestra will also invite some of the best and brightest guests next season including LPO favorite Philippe Quint for The Violins of Hope program that will celebrate the resilience of the human spirit over evil and hatred. Leading Tchaikovsky's 6th and Respighi's Fountains of Rome is Matthew Kraemer. Making their LPO debuts are guest conductors Vinay Parameswaran (Dvořák 8 and Florence Price), Rei Hotada (Scheherazade), Kalena Bovell (Sibelius No. 2), and Robert Moody (Pictures at an Exhibition).

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, September 15, 2022



Orpheum Sessions: Mahler No. 1

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Experience the cracks of thunder and lightning as Mahler's "Titan" Symphony anchors the start of the LPO's 32nd Season. Opening the concert will be a world premiere LPO commission of a new work by Latin Grammy nominated composer Juan Pablo Contreras and a Southeast U.S. Premiere of Paquito D'Rivera's Concierto Venezolano played by Pacho Flores.

Thursday, October 27, 2022



Orpheum Sessions: Ravel & Debussy

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor | Jorge Federico Osorio, Piano

The sounds of romance, heroism, and adventure will fill the Orpheum Theater for a night of Ravel & Debussy. Debussy's sets the program to sail with his anti-symphony La Mer. The best of Ravel will be on display with the rarely performed Daphnis et Chloe suite along with his Piano Concerto for the Left Hand played brilliantly by frequent LPO collaborator Jorge Federico Osorio. The orchestra will build for the finale as Ravel's Bolero brings everyone together.

Thursday, January 26, 2023



Orpheum Sessions: Violins of Hope

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor | Philippe Quint, violin

Music of survival, music of perseverance, music of hope! The Violins of Hope is a collection of violins and other instruments that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The music of Copland, Korngold, Chaplin, and Shostakovich will honor the legacy of those loved and lost.

Thursday, April 7, 2023



Orpheum Sessions: Beethoven 7

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Music Director, Carlos Miguel Prieto, leads the LPO in this celebration of the genius of Beethoven! Experience a night of drama, passion, energy and excitement. His Egmont incidental music is some of the most powerful and original music Beethoven ever wrote. And his seventh symphony will leave you with an unrivaled feeling of joy.

2022-23 LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC FULL ORCHESTRAL SEASON

ORPHEUM SESSION 01 - Mahler No. 1



September 15, 2022

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Juan Pablo Contreras: New Commission

Kodaly: Dances of Galánta

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

ORPHEUM SESSION 02 - Fountains of Rome and Tchaikovsky 6

September 22, 2022

Matthew Kraemer, Conductor

Gabriela Lena Frank: Concertino Cusqueño

Respighi: Fountains of Rome

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, Op. 74 in B minor

ORPHEUM SESSION 03 - Pictures at an Exhibition



October 13, 2022

Robert Moody, Conductor

Christopher Theofanidis: Rainbow Body

Mason Bates: Liquid Interface

Mussorgsky/(Orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

ORPHEUM SESSION 04 - Ravel & Debussy



October 27, 2022

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Jorge Federico Osorio, Piano

Debussy: La Mer

Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2

Ravel: Bolero

ORPHEUM SESSION 05 - Dvořák Symphony No. 8



November 10, 2022

Vinay Parameswaran, Conductor

Gabriella Smith: Field Guide

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4

Dvořák: Symphony No. 8

Holiday Spectacular



December 3, 2022

The festive Holiday Spectacular returns to the Orpheum with all your holiday favorites! The LPO and guests present an exciting holiday program with a few musical surprises.

ORPHEUM SESSION 06 - Classical Christmas



December 15, 2022

Experience the glory of the Messiah alongside the holiday's greatest classical music.

ORPHEUM SESSION 07 - Britten, & Elgar



January 12, 2023

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Mollie Pate, Horn

Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

ORPHEUM SESSION 08 - The Violins of Hope



January 26, 2023

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Copland: Billy the Kid

Korngold: Violin Concerto

Chaplin: The Kid Fantasy

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

ORPHEUM SESSION 09 - Haydn's The Seasons



March 2, 2023

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Haydn: Die Jahreszeiten "The Seasons"

ORPHEUM SESSION 10 - Scheherazade



March 16, 2023

Rei Hotoda, Conductor

Zhou Long: The Rhyme of Taigu

Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra

Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

ORPHEUM SESSION 11 - Sibelius No. 2



March 30, 2023

Kalena Bovell, Conductor

Nielsen: Helios Overture, op. 17

Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, op.33a

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2, op 43 in D Major

ORPHEUM SESSION 12 - Beethoven 7



April 20, 2023

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Beethoven: Egmont incidental music, Op. 84

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

ORPHEUM SESSION 13 - Season Finale & Gala



May 20, 2023

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Ginastera: Estancia Suite

Chavez: Sinfonia India

Copland: Symphony No. 3

How to Subscribe

Six concert packages start at $138 and are available for purchase now. Subscriptions may be purchased online at lpomusic.com/subscribe. Patron Services representatives are available Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. by calling 504-523-6530 or by emailing patron.services@lpomusic.com.