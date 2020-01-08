Jefferson Performing Arts Society Welcomes Timothy Todd Simmons as New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Jefferson Performing Arts Society welcomes a new executive director, Timothy Todd Simmons. Simmons brings a dynamic background to the renowned theater company. Co-founder, Maestro Dennis G. Assaf, currently holding the title of Executive/Artistic Director, will assume the new title of General/Artistic Director. The Board and Maestro Assaf eagerly await the energy and extensive business experience Simmons brings to the organization.



Simmons returns to New Orleans after most recently serving as the Executive Director with Opera Naples in Naples, Florida. Prior to that, Simmons served as the Executive Director of New Orleans Opera for eight years and Chorus Master/Assistant Conductor with the San Diego Opera for thirteen years.



Simmons' expertise expands beyond music into business, having co-founded a business that provided strategic consulting to small businesses and non-profit organizations.



"I am extremely pleased to be returning to New Orleans to join the JPAS team as Executive Director" says Simmons. "The long and rich history JPAS has in the greater New Orleans region, plus the leadership of Dennis G. Assaf who founded the company 42 years ago make the opportunities countless for the community."



Simmons graduated from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma and has two Masters Degrees; a Master of Music from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and a Master of Business Administration from San Diego State University College of Business.



He has consistently taken on leadership roles in the greater community, having served in adjunct professor and vocal coaching positions, and as Director of Music for many churches and synagogues in Indiana, San Diego, and New Orleans.





