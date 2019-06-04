JERSEY BOYS Added To 2019-2020 Hanock Whitney Broadway In New Orleans Season

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre announced its 2019 - 2020 season line-up of shows, headlined by the six-time Tony Award and 2018 Grammy Award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN and also includes MEAN GIRLS; A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL; MISS SAIGON; Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY; ANASTASIA; and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The 2019-2020 season is presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association and will begin in the Fall. The new season represents a wide range of Tony Award® winners and Broadway blockbusters for New Orleans audiences to enjoy.

Starting the season in the Emerald City, WICKED, the Broadway sensation, returns to New Orleans as a special season option for a three-week engagement. Based on the best-selling 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED, winner of over 100 international awards, including a Grammy® and three Tony® Awards, tells the untold true story of the Witches of Oz, long before Dorothy arrives.

In November, the winner of six 2017 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will make its debut in New Orleans. Declared "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history," by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. One week before Christmas, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, an infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

In January, experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical MISS SAIGON. This is the classic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. In February, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will make its debut at the Saenger Theatre. Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now New Orleans' golden ticket! Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Award®-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS returns to the Saenger Theatre in March as a season option. The show shares the story of Frank Valli and The Four Seasons, the iconic artists who wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and sold 175 million records worldwide - all before they were 30 years old. Also in March, the First National Tour of MEAN GIRLS, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film, will be coming to the Saenger Theatre. From an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery," says New York Magazine.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA will journey to New Orleans in April. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Closing out the season in June is the Broadway classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Rich with musical hits such as "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

"We are thrilled to bring some of Broadway's latest smash hits like DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MEAN GIRLS to New Orleans," said Sam Voisin, general manager of the Saenger Theatre. "This season celebrates the beauty of Broadway and is sure to entice audiences of all ages with great market debuts, revivals, family favorites and Broadway blockbusters."

"For more than 100 years, Hancock Whitney has been a part of the fabric of New Orleans and we are honored to support music, arts and culture across the region," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney Regional President. "We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series at the Saenger which will host an exciting lineup coming to New Orleans for the 2019/2020 season."

2019 - 2020 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series shows include:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Nov. 5-10, 2019

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La Land, The Greatest Showman) and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Grief (Rent, Next to Normal).

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

Dec. 17-22, 2019

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La Land, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Associated Press calls A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL "a joyous Christmas miracle," while The New York Times writes "I was dazzled. You'd have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face."

MISS SAIGON

Jan. 21-26, 2020

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical MISS SAIGON, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. just before the fall of Saigon. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind" and "American Dream," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Feb. 11-16, 2020

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now New Orleans' golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

MEAN GIRLS

March 17-22, 2020

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

ANASTASIA

April 14-19, 2020

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

May 12-17, 2020

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition." The original Broadway production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

*The following productions are not included as part of the seven-show Season Subscription Package.

Season Subscribers have first access and can add the show to their Season Subscription upon renewal.

WICKED

Oct. 2 - 20, 2019

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED, the Broadway sensation, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

JERSEY BOYS

March 6-8, 2020

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES FOR THE HANCOCK WHITNEY BROADWAY IN NEW ORLEANS 2019/2020 SEASON ARE AVAILABLE NOW.

Subscriber seven-show packages start at $279. Season tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 218-7469 or online at www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com. On sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. For group pricing, please call (504) 287-0372.





