FAN EXPO New Orleans to Return in January With Trejo, Cox, D'Onofrio, Sackhoff & More

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

FAN EXPO New Orleans to Return in January With Trejo, Cox, D'Onofrio, Sackhoff & More

Fans of all things pop culture across the South and beyond have marked their calendars for the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With the three-month countdown officially on, a few fan favorites, including Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars' "The Mandalorian") and four voice acting stars of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are already on board as the first announced to appear in what will be a star-studded celebrity lineup.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. He has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon A Time In Mexico, the Spy Kids movies, Machete and many more.

Charlie Cox has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as "Matt Murdock" on "Daredevil" (reprised in "She-Hulk" and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of "Owen Sleater" in the HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" and played the lead role of "Michael Kinsella" in the AMC+ crime drama series "Kin."

In addition to starring as "Wilson Fisk" opposite Cox in the Netflix series "Daredevil," Vincent D'Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective "Bobby Goren" in the long-running NBC drama "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.

Katee Sackhoff's credits include standout runs as "Bo Katan" in "The Mandalorian," as "Starbuck" on "Battlestar Galactica" and a starring role in A&E's original series "Longmire." Sackhoff, who turned heads as the hotshot pilot in "Battlestar" and as "Vic Moretti" in the western drama "Longmire," also has had recurring roles in "24," "Nip/Tuck," "CSI" and many other hits.

Barry Gordon ("Donatello"), Cam Clarke ("Leonardo"), Townsend Coleman ("Michelango") and Rob Paulsen ("Raphael") of the beloved animated series "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" will be headlining the voice acting area in New Orleans. The foursome appeared in hundreds of episodes of the classic show.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at Click Here.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ


FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Kicks Off 2023-24 Season at Le Petit Theatre Photo
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Kicks Off 2023-24 Season at Le Petit Theatre

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré is excited to kick off the theatre’s exhilarating 107th season with five diverse shows ranging from beloved classics, edgy plays, Shakespearean wit and an inspiring journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2
Acclaimed Photographer Debbie Fleming Caffery Receives First Career Retrospective, Organiz Photo
Acclaimed Photographer Debbie Fleming Caffery Receives First Career Retrospective, Organized By New Orleans Museum Of Art

Next month, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) opens the first major retrospective of photographer Debbie Fleming Caffery, with black-and-white prints ranging from the 1970s to the present. Debbie Fleming Caffery: In Light of Everything is the first exhibition to include examples representative of her entire body of work, including photographs taken throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, Mexico, and France over six decades.

3
Feature Exclusive: AJ Allegra, Artistic Director of Le Petit Theatre Photo
Feature Exclusive: AJ Allegra, Artistic Director of Le Petit Theatre

Le Petit Theatre recently announced the appointment of AJ Allegra as its new artistic director. Allegra was selected after a national search by Management Consultants for the Arts and has been in the position since August 1.

4
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN to Kick off the 107th Season for Le Petit Théâtre du Vie Photo
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN to Kick off the 107th Season for Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré

LE PETIT THEATRE BRINGS VAMPIRES TO THE FRENCH QUARTER TO KICK OFF THE 107th SEASON. Let the Right One In, an enchanting vampire love story, opens the 107th season at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carré in New Orleans.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Saenger Theatre (5/14-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Skivvies | Best in Snow
Le Petit Theatre (12/20-12/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Theatre Baton Rouge (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Theatre Baton Rouge (2/01-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Theatre Baton Rouge (6/14-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Humans
Theatre Baton Rouge (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Saenger Theatre (11/29-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Ascension Community Theatre (10/05-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You