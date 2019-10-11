Celebrate The Holidays With A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL,Tickets On Sale Now

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit, Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre Dec. 17-22, 2019. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, A Christmas Story, The Musical, is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for A Christmas Story, The Musical start at $30 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office located at 1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112. Group sales are offered for groups of 15 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

"Audiences will love seeing A Christmas Story, The Musical as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "This classic story will leave you laughing and rooting for Ralphie and his Christmas wish."

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle ("You'll shoot your eye out kid!"). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

Hailed by The Associated Press as "a joyous Christmas miracle." The New York Times writes, "I was dazzled. You'd have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face." A Christmas Story, The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen, Oscar for La La Land), with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The tour features direction by Matt Lenz, with casting by Alison Franck. Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle's Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Jason Sparks. A Christmas Story, The Musical features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. The hounds will play themselves.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 29th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.





