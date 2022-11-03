Archbishop Rummel Genesian Players' PETER PAN Plays the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in November

Archbishop Rummel High School Genesian Players will present the Broadway musical classic, "Peter Pan" November 11, 12, and 13, 2022 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available at www.RummelRaiders.com. The production is directed by Rummel Director of Theatre Brandt Blocker, '90 and choreographed by nationally acclaimed dancer/choreographer Karen Hebert.

Hebert, 75, who studied with famed New Orleans ballet master Harvey Hysell and in New York City with Broadway dancer, director and choreographer Lee Theodore (who started the American Dance Machine with Gwen Verdon to preserve Broadway choreography), and Italian-American ballet dancer and teacher Vincenzo Celli (who also taught Hysell, Agnes De Mille, Alicia Markova, Anton Dolin, Jerome Robbins, and Alicia Alonso, among others).

Hebert's extensive resume includes touring with the Stars of the American Ballet and performing with Dance Kinesis of Los Angeles. She also worked with the Walt Disney Company touring with "Disney on Parade" and as a casting director for Disney Parks, Resorts, and Cruise Line.

Closer to home, she was principal ballerina with the New Orleans Ballet, performed on almost every local stage in various ballet and musical theatre productions, is a 11-time Big Easy Entertainment Award winner for her choreographic work at Le Petit Theatre, Rivertown Theatre, and JPAS, and a celebrated dance instructor and choreographer to hundreds of high school students over several decades at her Dance Center and Metropolitan Dance Theatre of New Orleans studios, as well as at Jesuit High, Mount Carmel Academy, Benjamin Franklin, and now, Archbishop Rummel High School.

"My Catholic roots run deep," says Hebert acknowledging her education at the former St. Agnes School in Jefferson and the former Mercy Academy in uptown New Orleans. "Those nuns taught me the understanding of disciplined achievement, which would serve me well in my artistic career."

"Karen brings an enormous body of work, education, and experience to our students, many of whom studied ballet with her as a child," said Blocker who has worked with Hebert at Jesuit High School, Le Petit Theatre, JPAS, and Atlanta Lyric Theatre. "When she agreed to join our team at Archbishop Rummel, we knew our program was taking a huge step forward."

The Archbishop Rummel Genesian Players were founded in 1963 by long-time Rummel educator Chuck Guajardo. Named for St. Genesius, patron of actors, many Genesian alums have appeared on Broadway, in television and film, and even on the United States Supreme Court (Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Dominican High graduate, was a Rummel Genesian in the late 80's alongside Blocker). Blocker credits Guajardo with establishing a tradition of excellence in theatre at Rummel that propelled his career and so many others. Blocker has served as a producer, director, and music director in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Hong Kong. This is his and Hebert's second year leading the thespians at Rummel.

"I returned to Archbishop Rummel because I wanted to give back to a program and a school that gave so much to me," said Blocker. "I also wanted to be surrounded by my dearest and most talented friends, of which Karen is the top!"

The Genesian Players upcoming production of "Peter Pan," featuring Rummel students as well as students from area middle schools and girls' high schools will be presented November 11-13 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Dr., Metairie). This will be the first off campus production in 53 years.

"We wanted a venue that could handle all the flying effects that 'Peter Pan' requires," said Blocker. Hebert added, "We also wanted a stage that could accommodate the enormity of the production as a whole." The on-campus Genesian Theatre is a studio theatre that can only accommodate 110 attendees. The Jefferson Performing Arts Center can accommodate 1,047.

"Our kids are going to be flying high in that beautiful space. And the greater New Orleans community can come see what is so special about the Genesian Players," said Hebert. "We are truly a family here at Rummel. I've never felt more welcomed or more appreciated. And the theatre program is truly one of a kind."

Indeed, as the Genesians often bring in alums and professional artists to teach and train the students in all areas of theatre production-professional sound designer Cliff Stromeyer leads the audio team; professional lighting designer Earl Lennie leads the lighting team; professional audio/visual technician Darlene Bremermann leads the technical team; Genesian alum Scott Damian, a writer with DreamWorks, will be hosting a master class for the cast members. And, this past summer, Blocker and Hebert brought in Broadway stars, Grammy winners, professional choreographers and casting agents to participate in "Broadway and Severn," a two-week music and theatre workshop for middle and high school students.

"This is all due to the tremendous support of the Archbishop Rummel administration and faculty. They value the arts at Rummel and are prepared to do whatever it takes to see our students succeed," said Blocker.

Hebert concluded, "From NYC to New Orleans and beyond, this is where I want to be. This is where I am meant to be. Thank God, Almighty, I'm a Genesian!"

"Peter Pan" presented by the Archbishop Rummel Genesian Players November 11, 12 and 13, 2022, Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Dr., Metairie). Tickets available at www.RummelRaiders.com.