Applications Open For New Orleans College Students Of Color To Join Internship Program

Corporate Internship Leadership Institute (CILI) is now accepting applications from New Orleans college students of color to apply for its Tenth Institute Leadership Program. Tenth Institute is a core initiative of CILI and is designed to help Black and Brown students secure middle to high-wage job employment opportunities post graduation and, in turn, decrease under employment rates for students of color with college degrees.

"Black and Brown people are still largely underemployed in New Orleans, including those that have earned a college degree," said Perry Sholes, Founder and Executive Director of Corporate Internship Leadership Institute. "Tenth Institute is designed to address this issue by ensuring that New Orleans college students of color receive the skills necessary to attain middle to senior leadership positions after graduation by providing mentorship and leadership training throughout their collegiate matriculation."

Students selected to participate in the Tenth Institute Leadership Program will undergo a multi-year internship and professional development experience with participating companies and business executives from the region. Partnering companies will commit to providing paid internships for Tenth Institute members. Those members will also receive mentorship and coaching throughout the student's time with the company.

CILI is a newly established non-profit organization that's on a mission to build a high-skilled and inclusive workforce in New Orleans. Tenth Institute, an initiative of CILI, will further this mission by developing the next generation of local Black and Brown professionals and community leaders.

For more information about the Tenth Institute and Corporate Internship Leadership Institute, please visit www.internshiptalent.org/tenthinstitute.