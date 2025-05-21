AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is Coming to Le Petit Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, this musical revue is a sassy, sultry celebration of the music and spirit of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller, and Ain't Misbehavin' will have you tappin' your toes and movin' to the swingin' beat! His career ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages. Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast of New Orleans locals struts, strums, and sings the songs that he made famous.

"Ain't Misbehavin' is the perfect New Orleans musical," says A.J. Allegra, Le Petit Theatre's artistic director. "It is a collection of some of the catchiest jazz music paired with Fats Waller's sly lyrics, whose blush-worthy double entendres are just the right mixture of naughty and nice. It's also a celebration of Black artistic excellence in the realm of musical theatre, and our all-local cast will knock the socks right off our audiences. What a wonderful way to spend a June night in New Orleans' French Quarter."

Leading the cast with his fancy footwork is triple-threat Donald Jones-Bordenave, the show's director and choreographer, who is also taking on the role of Ken. Joining him are Danielle Edinburgh Wilson (Armelia), Rahim Glaspy (Andre), Jarrell Hamilton (Charlaine), and Kadejah Onē (Nell).

Rounding out the creative team alongside Jones-Bordenave are Chase Kamata (Assistant Director), Bethany Lee (Scenic Design), Tiffany Sheriff (Costume Design), Diane K. Baas (Lighting Design), Jamie Doyle (Sound Design), Raion Ramsey (Vocal Music Director), Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (Properties Design), Chazonia Lewis (Wig/Hair Design), and Allison LaCour (Makeup Design).

Ain't Misbehavin' will get the audience moving, starting with opening night on Friday, June 6th, and running through June 22nd. Preview night is Thursday, June 5th, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows, and groups of 10 or more can use code GROUP to save 20% online.

Single-show tickets are now available for Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 5-22, 2025). Full-season packages for the 2025-2026 Le Petit season are also now available.

