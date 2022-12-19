12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 50%

LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 44%

Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 46%

Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 31%

Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 20%

Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 50%

Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts 21%

Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 17%

Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 10%

Mike Thompson - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 45%

Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 38%

G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 5%

Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

Tony Estrella - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm theatre 4%

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 31%

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 29%

ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 22%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 7%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

TONY AND TINA’S WEDDING - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 46%

C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 45%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 75%

Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre 13%

Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre 12%



Best Musical

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 30%

WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 26%

JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 21%

ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts 9%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 4%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0%

TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 31%

Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 28%

Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 14%

Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

Mitchell Kogan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 8%

Chelsea Gidden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 5%

Austin Ventura - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 2%

Christian Withers - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Wilbury Group Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 45%

Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 35%

Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 6%

LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 5%

Michael A. Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

Michael C. Forrest - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%



Best Play

CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 55%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 28%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 2%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 2%

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The GAMM Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 80%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 12%

Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 62%

Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 38%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 36%

Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 33%

Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 15%

Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 10%

Phyllis Horridge - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 5%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 30%

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 26%

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

