Yacht Rock Gold Experience Sets Sail at Centenary Stage Company’s SUMMERFEST 2025 on July 26

Centenary Stage Company will continue its Summerfest 2025 series with a one-night-only concert event, Yacht Rock Gold Experience, on Saturday, July 26 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at Centenary University.

Tickets are $35 for orchestra seating and $30 for balcony, with all tickets increasing by $5 on the day of the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Yacht Rock Gold Experience brings the breezy, nostalgic soft rock hits of the late '70s and early '80s to life, paying tribute to beloved artists like the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Ambrosia, Boz Scaggs, and many more. With four lead vocalists, a five-piece rhythm section, and immersive visuals, the show delivers a fully staged concert experience that captures the essence of summer radio from a golden era.

Following Yacht Rock Gold Experience, Summerfest 2025 continues with Nunsense II: The Second Coming (July 31–August 10) and Paula Poundstone (August 23).

All Summerfest events are held in the Sitnik Theatre and are sponsored by Explore Warren. Centenary Stage Company’s 2024-25 season is supported by the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, and other valued partners.

Box office hours are Monday–Friday, 1:00–5:00 PM, and two hours prior to all performances. The Lackland Performing Arts Center is located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Follow Centenary Stage Company on social media for the latest updates and special offers.