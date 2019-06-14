Winners Announced For 'Mercer County Artists 2019' At MCCC Gallery

A recent Mercer County Community College alumnus took home the coveted Best in Show award as 36 artists from throughout the county displayed their creations during the opening reception of the Mercer County Artists 2019 show at The Gallery at Mercer.

"There were 182 pieces submitted for the juried show, and the juror had an amazingly difficult time selecting the art for the show," said Alice Thompson, director of The Gallery at Mercer. "She was here several hours making the selections. Congratulations to all of the artists who are represented on these walls."

Claiming the prize for Best in Show was Megan Serfass of West Windsor, who graduated from MCCC in 2018 with an A.A.S. degree in Illustration, for her oil on wood painting "Goldfinches." As one of the younger artists to have their work selected for the very competitive show, Serfass said she could barely believe her ears when her name was called during the reception.

"I just came in with no expectations. I was just happy to be accepted into the show," Serfass said. "I came to the reception because I just like being here, being around art people."

During the May 22 opening reception, more than $1,000 in prizes were announced. In addition to the Blick Art Supplies Best in Show award, Blick also sponsored a Juror's Choice and an Honorable Mention award. Two artists received awards from the West Windsor Arts Council during the reception, plus several artists received Purchase Awards from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission. Artwork selected for Purchase Awards will be added to the county's permanent collection.

In addition to Thompson, award presenters included Tricia Fagan of the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission and Aylin Green, executive director of the West Windsor Arts Council.

Robert Lowe of Trenton received the Juror's Choice Award for his watercolor, "Sunbathers Luxembourg Gardens," while fellow Trenton resident David Orban was awarded an honorable mention for his oil on panel painting, "The Work Party: The Red Plane." West Windsor Arts Council Awards went to Maurice Galimidi of Ewing for his charcoal on paper work "Seated Nude" and to Janis Purcell of East Windsor, for her felt sculpture "The Nature of Things."

Mercer County Culture and Heritage Purchase Awards went to: Liz Adams of Plainsboro, for her yarn on linen work "Red Building;" Beverly Fredericks of Cranbury, for "Three Line Segments," an acrylic on paper series; Jadwiga Jedrzejczyk of Trenton, for her oil on panel painting, "Waterfall;" Arlene Richman of Princeton Junction, for "Cliff Hanger," a pastel on paper work; and Peggy Rose of West Windsor, for her oil on paper painting, "Snow Field."

Other featured artists include: Joy Barth of Ewing, Mechtild Bitter, Raymond Brown of East Windsor, Larry Chestnut of Hamilton, Sue Chiu of Lawrenceville, Connie Cruser of Hamilton Square, Laurel Daunis-Allen of Ewing, Mary Dolan of Princeton Junction, Joseph Dougherty of Pennington, Dee Gozonsky of West Windsor, Katarzyna Iwaniec of Princeton Junction, Charlize Katzenbach of Hopewell, Jo Krish of Princeton Junction, Kathleen Liao of Princeton Junction, Daniel Luchansky of Cranbury, Suzanne Migliori of Groveville, Janice Montervino of Hamilton, Deborah Paglione of Robbinsville, Helene Plank of Lawrenceville, Nalini Sawhney of Princeton Junction, J. Marion Simmons of Plainsboro, Cathy Tsao of East Windsor, Andrew Werth of Princeton Junction, Michael Wiley of Ewing, and Daniel Zimmerman of Hamilton Square.

The Mercer County Artists 2019 exhibit will be on display through July 8 at The Gallery, located on the second floor of the Communications Building on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Wednesday hours extended until 7 p.m.

The exhibition is co-sponsored by and supported through a grant from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission, with funding from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/ Department of State, a partner of the National Endowment for the Arts.





