Whitney Cummings To Record Live Stand Up Comedy Special at NJPAC

Comedian Whitney Cummings records her fifth standup comedy special live at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC.) Be part of the live comedy special taping at any of Cumming's performances of her popular "Touch Me" stand-up comedy show taking place on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14th showtimes at 7PM and 9:30PM.



"Touch Me" is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, "Can I Touch It" and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase "Touch Me", is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.



Over the past year, Whitney has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in over 75 theatres and PAC's in preparation for taping her 5th standup comedy special. During these shows, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch- hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the "Touch Me" tour is a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.



"Over the past year, I've had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we've all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me. I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn't even tell my therapist. I'm thrilled to be back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid," says Cummings.



Tickets for Whitney Cummings' "Touch Me" Netflix tapings can be reserved now by visiting NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) and by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director and host of the podcast Good for You. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series Whitney, Whitney also is also co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls. She has appeared in multiple television shows and films, as well as multiple stand-up specials, one of which was nominated for an American Comedy Award. In 2017 she published her memoir titled I'm Fine ... And Other Lies. Whitney's first one-hour stand up special, "Money Shot," premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award. Her second one-hour stand-up special, "Whitney Cummings: I Love You," debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014. Her third one-hour stand-up special "I'm Your Girlfriend," aired on HBO in 2016 and her fourth, "Can I Touch It?" aired on Netflix in 2019.