Weehawken High School to Present PUFFS

Weehawken High School Theater is excited to present Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic November 19th & 20th at 7pm in the Weehawken High School Auditorium in Weehawken, NJ.

Puffs by Matt Cox has absolutely nothing to do with a certain boy wizard but introduces us to Wayne Hopkins (Nathan Gotham), a different orphaned boy who lives in New Mexico. Wayne is invited to attend a certain school of Male Magic and Female Magic in England. There, he meets goth girl Megan Jones (Nahlaa Calabrese) and math nerd Oliver Rivers (Jay Alvin-Scout). The three become instant friends and go on increasingly eventful misadventures. Filled with laughter, aggressive politeness, unshakable loyalty and badgers; Puffs is wonderful for the whole family.

Filling out the remainder of the cast is: Camilla Caballero (Narrator), Robert Carson (Cedric & Mr. Voldy), Genevieve DeMarco (Leanne & others), Eddie Fox (J. Finch and others), Love Rivera (Hannah and others), Niomi Rodriquez (Susie Bones and others), Derek Sanchez (Ernie Mac and others) and Trenery Tejral (Sally Perks and others). Alex Carson serves as the swing.

Puffs is directed and produced by Weehawken High School Theater Teacher Bernard J. Solomon who also provides the scenic design. Costume Design is by Bob Schramm and the Lighting Designer is James Lockhart. Properties were supplied by Ian Grunes and Everything Props. The Associate Director is Junior Lina Biancamano, Assistant Director is 8th grader Eliana Fanders, Production Stage Manager is Senior JuanJose Liberato and the Stage Manager is Alaie Castellanos. Sound Designer is Matt Cox and the music is composed by Brian Metolius. Weehawken HS Teacher Joseph Stratton serves as the Production Manager.

Puffs is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Weehawken Town Council and the Weehawken Board of Education.

Performances are Nov 19th and 20th at 7pm in the Weehawken High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at weehawkenHS.booktix.com.