WHO'S BAD THRILLER NIGHT and More is Coming To The Newton Theatre

The Newton Theatre in New Jersey has revealed its upcoming performance lineup, featuring Girl Named Tom, Who's Bad, and Eaglemania. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

GIRL NAMED TOM – WILDER THEN TOUR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, July 18, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $58 -$80.

Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC's ‘The Voice'.” Along the way, they've impressively generated over 25 millions of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain” and “Dust in the Wind.” The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent release of “Another World” EP. Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder with their latest releases, “What A View” and “Get A Little Lost,” and with more new music on the way.

WHO'S BAD THRILLER NIGHT – THE ULTIMATE Michael Jackson EXPERIENCE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2025 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, July 18, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $52.50 - $63.50.

Who's Bad's live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music's one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson's expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see. As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who's Bad is the ultimate music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage. Every MJ fan feels the adrenaline, screams at the sight of that unmistakable silhouette and succumbs to a surefire Michael Jackson sing-along.

EAGLEMANIA – THE WORLD'S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2025 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, July 18, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Reserved seating is $52.50 - $63.50.

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of The Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo efforts. If you like The Eagles you simply must experience the world's greatest Eagles Tribute, EagleMania!