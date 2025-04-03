WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE Comes to NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to Night Vale: Murder Night in Blood Forest will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 PM. Night Vale features stars Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, and surprise guests to be announced.



The hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale is back on tour with an intriguing new live show titled Murder Night in Blood Forest. Beloved former teen militia member Tamika Flynn joins her friends for the annual celebration of crows, ravens, and all corvids. However, their festive night is quickly threatened by a masked killer who is picking off the party-goers one by one.

Who would ruin Murder Night with murder? Can Cecil and Tamika solve the mystery before the murderer claims them all?



The performance will feature Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, surprise guests portraying fan-favorite characters, a special musical guest serving as “The Weather,” and live music by Disparition. Both fans of the show and newcomers will be able to enjoy this stand-alone performance.

