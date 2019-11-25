WBLS Presents Home For The Holidays With KEM And Joe, 12/12

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and WBLS presents Home for the Holidays with KEM and Joe on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Celebrated R&B vocalists KEM and Joe are Home for the Holidays-and you're invited! Get in the spirit with soulful songs from their chart-topping Christmas albums, including KEM's What Christmas Means and Joe's Home Is the Essence of Christmas. With voices as smooth as hot cocoa, they'll fill you with the warmth of the season.

Tickets to see KEM and Joe are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





