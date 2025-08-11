Vivid Stage to Host Brand New Season of Improv Classes for Adults

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is enrolling its new season of improv classes for adults. This season begins in early September 2025, and runs through July 2026. The revamped program is a comprehensive curriculum for both beginners and those who want to dig deep into the art of improv comedy.

The Flip Side improv classes are an enjoyable way to build public speaking skills, shake off stress, meet new people, or just have some great laughs. They provide a welcoming space to play, explore, and grow. Vivid Stage's classes are taught by professional improvisers in a supportive, low-pressure environment that offers an on-ramp to improv, no matter what the student's prior experience. Program Director Dave Maulbeck will teach all fall classes.

Fall classes include:

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. Begin your improv journey here and unlock creativity, confidence, and joy in every part of your life. The Joy of Improv class begins on September 8, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Genres & Impressions (elective for those who have completed Joy of Improv) develops the art of style, voice, and iconic characters. Students will explore genres from noir to sci-fi, perfect their impressions, and learn how to bring bold, truthful choices to every scene. Genres & Impressions begins on September 10, and continues on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for four weeks.

Special Effects (elective for those who have completed Joy of Improv) explores physical storytelling — becoming the props, sound effects, and wild imagination behind every scene. Students will learn to use their bodies and voices to create hilarious, unforgettable moments—no props needed. Special Effects begins on October 8 and continues on Wednesdays from 7:30-9:30 pm for four weeks.

Dave Maulbeck is a veteran improv performer and teacher with over two decades of experience. He has trained with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Armando Diaz, Rachel Hamilton, and the late Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings. With a deep love for the art of spontaneous storytelling, Dave brings a warm, supportive, and high-energy approach to the classroom. His teaching emphasizes connection, authenticity, and fearless play, helping students unlock their unique voices and grow both onstage and off.

As an actor, Dave has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, The Flight Attendant, and in numerous independent films. He was a proud member of the long-running Magnet Theater house teams Featherweight and Chet Watkins, and is the co-founder of Vivid Stage's flagship Improv team - The Flip Side, where he also serves as Director of Improv.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.