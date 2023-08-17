Vivid Stage Season Passes Are Available Now

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season. This professional company will bring three productions, including several World and New Jersey premieres, to the stage, in addition to two improvisational comedy shows, a holiday variety show, eight play readings, a cabaret and educational programs for teens and adults. As always, the Vivid Stage Resident Acting Company and their guests will tell stories that reflect our shared experience of being human with heart and humor.

Patrons will choose between the All Access pass, the 10-show pass, or the 3-show mainstage pass. Each choice provides a 20% savings on tickets, and each choice gives the passholder maximum flexibility throughout the year. Passholders can choose their performances as the season progresses, and can change their dates at no charge up until three hours before the curtain.

All season pass types include one free guest pass to the show of the patron's choice, and return privileges. If passholders wish to see the show again with their friends, they can come back for free. Opening night receptions are now for passholders only; these parties, on the first Friday of each run, are included in all season pass options.

The three-show mainstage pass includes the following productions:

Grief at High Tide by Richard Willet: October 5-15

Gone Missing by Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman: February 22-March 3

Kodachrome by Adam Szymkowicz: April 18 - 28

Also included in the 10-show pass are the following events:

Vivid's improv comedy team The Flip Side's fall show: November 4, 2023

The Flip Side's unique holiday variety show: December 2, 2023

The Flip Side's spring improv performance: March 9, 2024

Four “Meet the Artist” new play readings each Wednesday in May.

The All Access pass also includes:

Four “Summer Solos” one-person readings each Wednesday in July.

Invited rehearsal for each mainstage show

1 free concession item at each show

The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible, and such access services as large print scripts, assistive listening devices, and audio description will be available by prior arrangement throughout the season. Performances will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information and tickets for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.