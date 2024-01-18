Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is the recipient of several grants for a variety of programs and productions in the 2023-2024 season.

A Union County Community Arts Grant, created by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, was received for the fall production of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett. This world premiere production featured the work of many New Jersey theatre professionals, and was met with enthusiasm and intense post-show discussion.

Both the recently-received Summit Foundation and the Union County HEART grants will support the upcoming production of Adam Szymkowicz's Kodachrome, which will receive its New Jersey professional premiere at Vivid Stage in April. This production, showcasing the Vivid ensemble and its guests, will also allow the company to connect with local business partners.

The E.J. Grassmann Trust has given Vivid Stage a grant to update its sound system in order to enhance the production values of its mainstage shows. The Wallerstein Foundation is supporting senior outreach performances at residences and venues in the Northern and Central New Jersey region. The Citizens Philanthropic Foundation has given support to the Vivid Dreamers summer theatre camp, which allows students in grades 5 through 12 to create and perform an original show.

These generous supporters are a crucial part of this non-profit's ability to build community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Vivid Stage is the artistic home of New Jersey theatre professionals whose work has at its heart the essential goodness of people and the power of live performance to connect people through our shared humanity.

For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please visit www.vividstage.org or contact Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.