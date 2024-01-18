Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season

These generous supporters are a crucial part of this non-profit's ability to build community with the audience.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 3 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is the recipient of several grants for a variety of programs and productions in the 2023-2024 season.

A Union County Community Arts Grant, created by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, was received for the fall production of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett. This world premiere production featured the work of many New Jersey theatre professionals, and was met with enthusiasm and intense post-show discussion.

Both the recently-received Summit Foundation and the Union County HEART grants will support the upcoming production of Adam Szymkowicz's Kodachrome, which will receive its New Jersey professional premiere at Vivid Stage in April. This production, showcasing the Vivid ensemble and its guests, will also allow the company to connect with local business partners.

The E.J. Grassmann Trust has given Vivid Stage a grant to update its sound system in order to enhance the production values of its mainstage shows. The Wallerstein Foundation is supporting senior outreach performances at residences and venues in the Northern and Central New Jersey region. The Citizens Philanthropic Foundation has given support to the Vivid Dreamers summer theatre camp, which allows students in grades 5 through 12 to create and perform an original show.

These generous supporters are a crucial part of this non-profit's ability to build community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Vivid Stage is the artistic home of New Jersey theatre professionals whose work has at its heart the essential goodness of people and the power of live performance to connect people through our shared humanity.

For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please visit www.vividstage.org or contact Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season Photo
Vivid Stage Receives Several Grants in Support of Season

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is the recipient of several grants for a variety of programs and productions in the 2023-2024 season.

2
bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2 Photo
bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season. Todd Rundgren: ME/WE on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7 p.m.

3
NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESNT SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21 Photo
NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Professor Greg Jackson to Newark on Sunday, April 21, at 2:00 P.M. for his educational yet electric production of “History That Doesn't Suck”.

4
New Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical to Stream This Valentines Day Photo
New Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical to Stream This Valentine's Day

New Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical is Streaming this Valentine's Day.

More Hot Stories For You

bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2bergenPAC Announces Todd Rundgren: ME/WE On May 2
NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21
New Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical to Stream This Valentine's DayNew Romantic Frankenstein Film Musical to Stream This Valentine's Day
PEAK Performances to Present Opera-in-Concert Performances of BLIND INJUSTICEPEAK Performances to Present Opera-in-Concert Performances of BLIND INJUSTICE

Videos

Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass in New Jersey Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass
Enlow Recital Hall (3/02-3/02)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
silver through the grass like nothing (a new work in-process), presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts in New Jersey silver through the grass like nothing (a new work in-process), presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts
Lewis Center for the Arts, Princeton University (1/31-1/31)
Matilda in Concert in New Jersey Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (3/22-3/22)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
Be More Chill in New Jersey Be More Chill
Bridge Players Theatre Company (2/09-2/24)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Sieminski Theater (2/02-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You