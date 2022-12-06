Vivid Stage Celebrates Its Friends at Gala Next Month

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is holding its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The party will be held at Calvary Church, 31 Woodland Avenue, in Summit from 6pm-10pm. As part of this special fundraising event, the theatre will honor two friends: Jill Bernstein for her 10 years of board service, and Annette Dwyer, for her support of the Summit arts community.

Vivid Stage, Summit's professional theatre company, has been in residence at the Oakes Center in Summit for eleven years. As part of the celebration, the ensemble will entertain the guests with songs and scenes on the theme of friendship. The evening will include unlimited drinks and appetizers, a catered buffet dinner, coffee and dessert.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theatre provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company's goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $120 until January 6 and $135 afterwards. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.vividstage.org. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.