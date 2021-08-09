Vivid Stage Announces Improv Classes for Adults and Teens

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering in-person improv classes this season for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The classes, taught by instructor Becca McLarty, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 starting September 8. The four sessions will be early fall, late fall, winter and spring, and any can be done individually or in combination. All students will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon registration.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Those who are returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

Becca L. McLarty (she/her) has been a student, performer, and teacher of improv for over 20 years. Becca holds her MFA in Acting from Brooklyn College. Shortly after graduating, she began training with Improvolution, founded by Holly Mandel of The Groundlings. It was there that Becca found her love of character-based improv and she became an instructor there, teaching improv beginners, character and scene development, and both short and long form improv. Becca also took classes at Upright Citizen's Brigade (UCB) and was accepted into their advanced course of study and has taught improv at Pace University and Marymount Manhattan.

As a performer, Becca was a member of the long-running short form improv troupe, ComedySportz Philadelphia and the award-winning touring musical improv troupe, Broadway's Next Hit Musical! She has also performed for years with the house troupes of Improvolution in NYC and with Montclair Improv here in NJ. Becca currently teaches in the BFA Acting program at Montclair State University and is excited to be joining the Vivid Stage improv faculty.

Registration and class information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/2021-2022-improv-classes. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.