Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects Emily Rawdon to Board of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has elected Emily Rawdon to its Board of Trustees following its most recent board meeting on November 10. Her term begins immediately and extends through June 2028.

“The Art Center is excited to welcome Emily Rawdon to its Board of Trustees,” said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. “Emily's enthusiasm for the arts will no doubt strengthen the Board's vision and provide valuable support as the Art Center continues to grow and broaden its reach.”

Rawdon is a digital marketing and strategy professional based in Orange, NJ. She brings more than 15 years of experience in project management, digital product development, and performance marketing across major sports organizations including the Washington Commanders, the PGA TOUR, the NFL, and Grand Slam Track.

She currently works in outside sales for Triple 8, Inc. and Roller Derby Skate Company, overseeing international distribution and specialty-shop sales. A roller derby athlete since 2013, skating under the name “Bourbon,” she currently skates with Philly Roller Derby, Jacksonville Roller Derby, Magic City Misfits, and is sponsored by Monarch Skates. From 2016 to 2024, she served as Director of Business Relations and as a member of the Board of Directors for USA Roller Derby, where she oversaw marketing, sales, sponsorships, and business initiatives for the women’s national team.

Rawdon holds art degrees from Colgate University and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, as well as an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is also a practicing artist working in photography, painting, and printmaking.

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has focused on viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art through its Studio School, exhibitions, and outreach initiatives serving youths, families, seniors, and individuals with special needs. The Art Center is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ.