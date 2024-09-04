Viral Violinist Lindsay Stirling Returns to Newark for Christmas Snow Waltz Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lindsey Stirling, viral premier electronic violinist, dancer, and aerialist, is tuning up her bow for the holidays. The multi-platinum-selling musician-composer is ready to embark on her North American Snow Waltz Tour 2024, a 21-date trek that brings her to Newark, New Jersey on at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for The Snow Waltz Tour 2024 go on sale Friday, September 6th, at 10 a.m. local times - tickets HERE. VIP will be available at 10AM local time HERE. VIP includes great experiences including front row seating, a meet & greet, some new merch and an invitation to a pre-show experience, Ice Storm. There, fans can check out a Christmas gallery featuring costumes and memorabilia curated by Lindsey, a special "Sleigh Ride" photo opp, and so much more.



The tour, which gets its name from Stirling’s 2022 chart-topping Snow Waltz album, promises to be theatrical, eclectic, high-energy, and at least a little bit whimsical. Stirling mixes dance and acrobatics into her unique interpretations of holiday staples such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Joy to the World,” and “Deck the Halls” plus a few originals. Her concert performances take their cues from the 14-track Snow Waltz, which isn’t your everyday Christmas album. “I put a little bit of spookiness into it,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmasas well as Harry Potter, which I feel like marries a little bit of that magic and spooky.”



That is quintessential Stirling, an artist who stylishly blends sonics with visuals – from her arresting mixture of pop, classical, hip-hop and electronica, to her meticulous attention to impactful, thematic album and video artwork. Artistically, she defies categorization. You can easily find her studio efforts at the top of Billboard’s Classical Albums chart, the Top Dance Electronic Album chart, and the all-genre Billboard 200 list. She is the rare artist, especially in the new millennium, to have amassed instrumental AC radio hits, particularly from her pair of Christmas albums – “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Carol of the Bells” from Warmer in the Winter. “Carol of the Bells” was the first instrumental to chart in the top 5 at radio. Additional notable songs include “Joy to the World” and “Sleigh Ride” from Snow Waltz.



Her latest studio release, 2024’s Duality, is yet another experimental opus that embraces Stirling’s indie music spirit, featuring guests such as Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. Stirling makes brilliant use of Duality’s extravagant soundscape by exploring intricate questions of intuition and truth. “Eye Of The Untold Her” was used in Suni Lee’s gold & bronze medal winning floor routines during the Paris summer Olympics.



Stirling stays on the pulse of social media as well, amassing 14+ million subscribers and nearly three billion views on YouTube, over four million followers on Tik Tok, and 3.8+ on Instagram. It’s no wonder that Forbes placed her at #4 on its 2015 World’s Top-Earning YouTube Stars list. In a career spanning more than a decade, Stirling has sold more than 1 million headlining concert tickets. She also sold over 15,000 digital tickets for her live-streamed Christmas special in 2021, which was seen by more than 100,000 fans.



Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 6th at 10:00AM and will be available at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



