Video: Broadway Veteran Eamon Foley Discusses SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at the Axelrod PAC





Watch as Director Eamon Foley discusses staging Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George at the Axelrod PAC.

Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George blazes with color, light, and dance in this vivid reimagining of the beloved musical - starring Broadway favorites Graham Phillips (The Good Wife, Riverdale) and Talia Suskauer (from Broadway’s Wicked), Sunday in the Park with George begins at the Axelrod PAC on March 8 and runs through March 24.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Eamon Foley, this new production takes the audience even deeper into the mind of trailblazing painter, Georges Seurat, as he creates his pointillism masterpiece “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte.”

The show’s use of movement and cutting-edge lighting and projection design fuses with Sondheim’s transcendent score to finally give audiences a window into the soul of the artist, revealing not only how George creates but also how he loves. Experience the world through his eyes, and experience this musical in a never-before-seen way.

Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco has assembled a starry creative team to bring this glorious new Sunday to life, including music director Nate Patten, who will conduct the 11-piece orchestra, lighting designer Paul Miller, costume designer David Withrow, scenic designer Ryan Howell and projection designer Brad Peterson.