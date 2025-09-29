Vanguard Theater Begins Rehearsals For TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanguard Theater has begun rehearsals for Topdog/Underdog by Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by marcus d harvey. The production will open Vanguard's landmark 10th Anniversary Season, themed Claiming Our Stories.

Winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Topdog/Underdog is a gripping and deeply human exploration of brotherhood, rivalry, and the weight of history on the present. The play asks urgent questions: Who gets to win? Who gets to survive? And how do cycles of poverty and violence shape identity?

"Topdog/Underdog is a tour de force," said Janeece Freeman Clark, Producing Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater. "It embodies the heart of our mission-bold, daring, deeply human storytelling that confronts the urgent questions of our time. It is the perfect work to begin our 10th Anniversary Season."

The rehearsal room brought together the cast, creative team, and staff for the first time, setting the tone for a production that promises to be powerful, authentic, and unforgettable. The production stars Steven St. Pierre as Lincoln, Jude Kilumbua as Booth, and is directed by marcus d harvey.

Topdog/Underdog will run from October 9- 26 at Vanguard Theater in Montclair, NJ.